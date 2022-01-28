Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus ES 350

42,838 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus ES 350

2018 Lexus ES 350

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus ES 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 8185011
  2. 8185011
  3. 8185011
  4. 8185011
  5. 8185011
  6. 8185011
  7. 8185011
  8. 8185011
  9. 8185011
  10. 8185011
  11. 8185011
  12. 8185011
  13. 8185011
  14. 8185011
  15. 8185011
  16. 8185011
  17. 8185011
  18. 8185011
  19. 8185011
  20. 8185011
  21. 8185011
  22. 8185011
  23. 8185011
  24. 8185011
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,838KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185011
  • Stock #: L13568A
  • VIN: 58ABK1GG5JU081863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2018 Lexus ES 350
 42,838 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300
 42,111 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus UX 250H
 41,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory