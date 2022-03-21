Menu
2018 Lexus ES

99,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Lexus ES

2018 Lexus ES

ES 300h Auto HYBRID BLACK & BLACK

2018 Lexus ES

ES 300h Auto HYBRID BLACK & BLACK

Location

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8783963
  • Stock #: 1925
  • VIN: JTHBW1GG8J2169543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Description

***HYBRID**HYBRID**HYBRID***

***BLACK ON BLACK***

***CERTIFIED***

***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***

***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lC+H4dR4tPLhw9At1r8i8oHZl0711vlp

*AUTO

*AIR COND

*POWER WINDOWS

*POWER DOOR LOCKS

*POWER MIRROR WITH SIGNAL / ELECTRIC REARVIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS

*LEATHER SEATS/HEATED & COOL SEATS/POWER SEATS

*TILT STEERING/ELECTRIC POWER STEERING

*CRUISE CONTROL

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*PUSH START

*LANE DEPARTURE WARNING (LDW)

*FRONT COLLISION WARNING SYSTEMS (FCW)

*AM FM RADIO/SAT/AUX/USB/BT

*BACK UP CAMERS

*2-12V120W POWER OUTLET

*EV MODE / SPORT MODE / ECO MODE

*TRACTION CONTROL

*17" ALLOY WITH 215/55/17 ALL SEASON 6/32 TIRES

*FOG LAMPS

REAR SPOILER

*REAR PARK ASSIT.

***CARFAX REPORT--2018/MAY/23--ACCIDENT REPORTED

Vehicle involved in a rear end collision with another motor vehicle

Damage to front / damage to rear

Claim amount was CAD $22013.34 vehicle towed

Claim--other damage $12471

************************************************************************

*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory