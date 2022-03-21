$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus ES
ES 300h Auto HYBRID BLACK & BLACK
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8783963
- Stock #: 1925
- VIN: JTHBW1GG8J2169543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,300 KM
Vehicle Description
***HYBRID**HYBRID**HYBRID***
***BLACK ON BLACK***
***CERTIFIED***
***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***
***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lC+H4dR4tPLhw9At1r8i8oHZl0711vlp
*AUTO
*AIR COND
*POWER WINDOWS
*POWER DOOR LOCKS
*POWER MIRROR WITH SIGNAL / ELECTRIC REARVIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS
*LEATHER SEATS/HEATED & COOL SEATS/POWER SEATS
*TILT STEERING/ELECTRIC POWER STEERING
*CRUISE CONTROL
*KEYLESS ENTRY
*PUSH START
*LANE DEPARTURE WARNING (LDW)
*FRONT COLLISION WARNING SYSTEMS (FCW)
*AM FM RADIO/SAT/AUX/USB/BT
*BACK UP CAMERS
*2-12V120W POWER OUTLET
*EV MODE / SPORT MODE / ECO MODE
*TRACTION CONTROL
*17" ALLOY WITH 215/55/17 ALL SEASON 6/32 TIRES
*FOG LAMPS
REAR SPOILER
*REAR PARK ASSIT.
***CARFAX REPORT--2018/MAY/23--ACCIDENT REPORTED
Vehicle involved in a rear end collision with another motor vehicle
Damage to front / damage to rear
Claim amount was CAD $22013.34 vehicle towed
Claim--other damage $12471
************************************************************************
*
Vehicle Features
