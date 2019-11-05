Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus IS

79,863 KM

Details Description Features

$34,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus IS

2018 Lexus IS

350 AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus IS

350 AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10277478
  2. 10277478
  3. 10277478
  4. 10277478
  5. 10277478
  6. 10277478
  7. 10277478
  8. 10277478
  9. 10277478
  10. 10277478
  11. 10277478
  12. 10277478
  13. 10277478
  14. 10277478
  15. 10277478
  16. 10277478
  17. 10277478
  18. 10277478
  19. 10277478
  20. 10277478
  21. 10277478
  22. 10277478
  23. 10277478
  24. 10277478
  25. 10277478
  26. 10277478
  27. 10277478
  28. 10277478
  29. 10277478
  30. 10277478
  31. 10277478
  32. 10277478
  33. 10277478
  34. 10277478
  35. 10277478
  36. 10277478
  37. 10277478
  38. 10277478
  39. 10277478
  40. 10277478
  41. 10277478
  42. 10277478
  43. 10277478
  44. 10277478
  45. 10277478
  46. 10277478
  47. 10277478
  48. 10277478
  49. 10277478
  50. 10277478
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,863KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277478
  • Stock #: 19926
  • VIN: JTHCZ1D29J5015443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19926
  • Mileage 79,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/11/2019 with an estimated $18258.4 of damage. On which a $19674 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB port
Driver Memory Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 73,587 KM
$31,490 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 159,444 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 79,781 KM
$37,880 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory