NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

The top features for this 2018 Lexus NX include:

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Memory Seat
Rearview Camera
12V Power Outlet
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32316

2018 Lexus NX

101,912 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus NX

300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

2018 Lexus NX

300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,912KM
VIN JTJBARBZ8J2159017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32316
  • Mileage 101,912 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Lexus NX include:

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Memory Seat
Rearview Camera
12V Power Outlet
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32316

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Lexus NX