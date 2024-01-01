$29,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Lexus NX
300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
2018 Lexus NX
300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,912KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBARBZ8J2159017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32316
- Mileage 101,912 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Lexus NX include:
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Memory Seat
Rearview Camera
12V Power Outlet
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32316
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Lexus NX include:
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Memory Seat
Rearview Camera
12V Power Outlet
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32316
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 34,527 KM $34,890 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 9,950 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportback Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri-Zone A/C 37,390 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Lexus NX