Menu
Account
Sign In
7 passengers , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2018 RX350L Premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2018 Lexus RX 350

126,690 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Lexus RX 350

L ** RX350L ** 7 Passengers ** Certified **

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus RX 350

L ** RX350L ** 7 Passengers ** Certified **

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 10977005
  2. 10977005
  3. 10977005
  4. 10977005
  5. 10977005
  6. 10977005
  7. 10977005
  8. 10977005
  9. 10977005
  10. 10977005
  11. 10977005
  12. 10977005
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,690KM
Used
VIN JTJDZKCA5J2002448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14581A
  • Mileage 126,690 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passengers , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2018 RX350L Premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra 6,445 KM $89,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 L ** RX350L ** 7 Passengers ** Certified ** for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Lexus RX 350 L ** RX350L ** 7 Passengers ** Certified ** 126,690 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus ES 350 ** Premium with Navigation ** Certified ** for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Lexus ES 350 ** Premium with Navigation ** Certified ** 66,788 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus RX 350