2018 Lexus RX 350
L ** RX350L ** 7 Passengers ** Certified **
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14581A
- Mileage 126,690 KM
Vehicle Description
7 passengers , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2018 RX350L Premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
