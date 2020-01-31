Menu
2018 Lexus RX

350 F SPORT, NAV, CAM, AWD, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,052KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4624779
  • Stock #: PC5299
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2JC136174
Exterior Colour
Ultra White
Interior Colour
Black w/Scored Aluminum Trim
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
RX 350 | F SPORT AWD | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | BLINDSPOT | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. Beautiful White exterior, Sporty Black leather interior. Get to your destination on time and safely with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Blindspot Monitors, Lane Departure Sensors, Radar Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, allows you to stay in control. Winters will be a breeze with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors. Standard amenities include SmartAccess push start, Power rear door, Push button start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive mode select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power liftgate and much more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain impact airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, Security System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • FRONT SPOILER
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Active suspension
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Door sill trim: aluminum
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Easy entry: power driver seat
  • Footwell lights
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rolling code security: remote
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Real time traffic
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Assist handle: front
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.3
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Foot pedal trim: aluminum
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Wheel spokes: 10
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Mirror color: black
  • Headlights: LED
  • Autonomous braking
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • Front brake diameter: 12.9
  • Bumper detail: rear protector
  • Rear seat: sliding
  • Steering ratio: 14.8
  • Infotainment: Enform
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Wheels: painted alloy
  • Front fog lights: LED
  • Center console trim: aluminum
  • Door trim: aluminum
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Axle ratio: 2.28
  • Connected in-car apps: weather
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Smart device app function: lock operation
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Navigation app: Scout GPS Link

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

