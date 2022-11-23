$39,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1 (855) 581-9590
2018 Lexus RX
LUXURY MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,
Location
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899
$39,999
- Listing ID: 9420598
- Stock #: K15278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Black vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LUXURY MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LDW, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.
Certification:
Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Vehicle Features
