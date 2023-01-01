Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2LT9JEL11006, 8,700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Saddle Brown, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 Lincoln Navigator

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|HUD|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|HUD|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1702333555
  2. 1702333567
  3. 1702333569
  4. 1702333575
  5. 1702333589
  6. 1702333596
  7. 1702333603
  8. 1702333606
  9. 1702333609
  10. 1702333612
  11. 1702333615
  12. 1702333618
  13. 1702333622
  14. 1702333626
  15. 1702333630
  16. 1702333633
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LT9JEL11006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2LT9JEL11006, 8,700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Saddle Brown, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2017 Cadillac XTS AWD|LUXURY|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS AWD|LUXURY|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 200,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Element SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Honda Element SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION 99,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Cadillac DTS NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|6 SEATS|CHROME WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Cadillac DTS NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|6 SEATS|CHROME WHEELS 145,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln Navigator