Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LTXJEL11358, LONG WHEEL BASE, RESERVE, 8.700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Black  Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 Lincoln Navigator

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG|RESERVE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG|RESERVE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1715451177
  2. 1715451180
  3. 1715451182
  4. 1715451185
  5. 1715451187
  6. 1715451193
  7. 1715451198
  8. 1715451204
  9. 1715451209
  10. 1715451217
  11. 1715451222
  12. 1715451229
  13. 1715451232
  14. 1715451234
  15. 1715451237
  16. 1715451239
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3LTXJEL11358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LTXJEL11358, LONG WHEEL BASE, RESERVE, 8.700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Black  Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2012 MINI Cooper S S | CABRIO | HARMAN-KARDON | AUTOMATIC for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 MINI Cooper S S | CABRIO | HARMAN-KARDON | AUTOMATIC 85,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Charger 3.6L V6|AWD|SUNROOF|19in WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Dodge Charger 3.6L V6|AWD|SUNROOF|19in WHEELS 206,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln MKS V6 ECOBOOST|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Lincoln MKS V6 ECOBOOST|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in WHEELS 143,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln Navigator