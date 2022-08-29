2018 Lincoln Navigator

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9079420

9079420 Stock #: L19597

L19597 VIN: 5LMJJ3LT2JEL19597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

