$69,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2018 Lincoln Navigator
L|RESERVE|8 SEATS|NAVI|360 CAMERA|REVEL ULTIMA
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,900
- Listing ID: 9079420
- Stock #: L19597
- VIN: 5LMJJ3LT2JEL19597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LT2JEL19597, RESERVE, LONG WHEEL BASE, 8 PASSENGERS, 8,700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REVEL ULTIMA 20 Speaker Premium Audio, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Black Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
