2018 Lincoln Navigator

83,000 KM

Details

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2018 Lincoln Navigator

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|RESERVE|8 SEATS|NAVI|360 CAMERA|REVEL ULTIMA

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|RESERVE|8 SEATS|NAVI|360 CAMERA|REVEL ULTIMA

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9079420
  Stock #: L19597
  VIN: 5LMJJ3LT2JEL19597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LT2JEL19597, RESERVE, LONG WHEEL BASE, 8 PASSENGERS, 8,700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REVEL ULTIMA  20 Speaker Premium Audio, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black on Black Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

