2018 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4 GRANLUSSO,424HP,HARMAN/KARDON,NAVI,CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
- Interior Colour Rosso
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10065
- Mileage 24,224 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 | GRANLUSSO | AWD | 424 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | EXTERIOR IN BIANCO APLI PEARLESCENT | INTERIOR FINISHED IN LUXURY ROSSO COLOR | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2018 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso, a stunning luxury sedan that boasts impressive power and performance. With a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers 424 horsepower and 428 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is sure to provide an exhilarating driving experience.
The exterior of the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso is finished in a sleek Bianco Alpi Pearlescent, which perfectly complements the car's sharp lines and aerodynamic design. The front grille features the iconic Maserati trident logo, while the LED headlights and taillights provide optimal visibility and style.
Inside the cabin, the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso offers a refined and luxurious driving experience. The interior is adorned in Rosso leather, which adds a bold and sophisticated touch to the already impressive design. The front seats are heated, ensuring maximum comfort. The vehicle also includes a heated steering wheel, which is perfect for those chilly mornings.
In terms of technology, the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso comes with a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium sound system. The vehicle also includes a rearview camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring the utmost safety and convenience while driving. Overall, the 2018 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso is a truly exceptional vehicle that offers impressive power, luxurious comfort, and advanced technology. Come experience it for yourself and elevate your driving experience to the next level.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
