2018 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 | GRANLUSSO | AWD | 424 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | EXTERIOR IN BIANCO APLI PEARLESCENT | INTERIOR FINISHED IN LUXURY ROSSO COLOR | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE

2018 Maserati Ghibli

24,224 KM

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GRANLUSSO,424HP,HARMAN/KARDON,NAVI,CAM

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GRANLUSSO,424HP,HARMAN/KARDON,NAVI,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

24,224KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Interior Colour Rosso
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 | GRANLUSSO | AWD | 424 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | EXTERIOR IN BIANCO APLI PEARLESCENT | INTERIOR FINISHED IN LUXURY ROSSO COLOR | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2018 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso, a stunning luxury sedan that boasts impressive power and performance. With a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers 424 horsepower and 428 ft. lbs. of torque, this vehicle is sure to provide an exhilarating driving experience.







The exterior of the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso is finished in a sleek Bianco Alpi Pearlescent, which perfectly complements the car's sharp lines and aerodynamic design. The front grille features the iconic Maserati trident logo, while the LED headlights and taillights provide optimal visibility and style.







Inside the cabin, the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso offers a refined and luxurious driving experience. The interior is adorned in Rosso leather, which adds a bold and sophisticated touch to the already impressive design. The front seats are heated, ensuring maximum comfort. The vehicle also includes a heated steering wheel, which is perfect for those chilly mornings.







In terms of technology, the Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso comes with a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium sound system. The vehicle also includes a rearview camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring the utmost safety and convenience while driving. Overall, the 2018 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 GranLusso is a truly exceptional vehicle that offers impressive power, luxurious comfort, and advanced technology. Come experience it for yourself and elevate your driving experience to the next level.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Clock
External temperature display

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Upholstery: premium leather
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Footwell lights
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Rear brake width: 1.1
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Premium brakes: Brembo
Axle ratio: 2.81
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Steering ratio: 13.73
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 1.4
Rocker panel color: body-color
Spare wheel type: aluminum
Watts: 900
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Rear headrests: fixed / 3
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leather / wood
Storage: cargo net / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off
Interior accents: metallic-tone / woodgrain
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2018 Maserati Ghibli