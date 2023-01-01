2018 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 1 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10150563

10150563 Stock #: 19657

19657 VIN: JM1DKDB76J0311897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 120,168 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Safety BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seats Additional Features Aux input USB Input 7" colour touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.