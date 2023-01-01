Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

120,168 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-3

2018 Mazda CX-3

GX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

2018 Mazda CX-3

GX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150563
  • Stock #: 19657
  • VIN: JM1DKDB76J0311897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
7" colour touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

