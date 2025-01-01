$15,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,682KM
VIN JM1DKFC79J0310740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 42826
- Mileage 125,682 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Side Mirrors , KeylessEntry , Auto Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-3 include:
Power Side Mirrors
KeylessEntry
Auto Headlights
Bluetooth
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Auto Windshield Wipers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42826
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Sports Mode
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Mazda CX-3