Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-3

52,522 KM

Details Description Features

$20,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,399

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-3

2018 Mazda CX-3

GX MODEL, SKYACTIV, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-3

GX MODEL, SKYACTIV, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$20,399

+ taxes & licensing

52,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7605964
  • Stock #: R14737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R14737
  • Mileage 52,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gorgeous Blue GX Model vehicle is in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SKYACTIV, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, 2.0L 4CYL, FWD, power mirror, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry plus Many More! For the list of complete options click on the options or features tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $599. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 199,230 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 151,299 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 323i LEATHE...
 180,241 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9590

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory