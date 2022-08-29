$15,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
Touring
Location
Connaught Auto
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 527
- VIN: JM1DKFC70J0321304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Mazda CX-3 is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an all wheel drive system! The black cloth interior features heated front seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch display, push to start ignition, rear view camera, cruise control, and climate control with air conditioning. Listen to music through the 6-speaker sound system with Bluetooth audio streaming, auxiliary audio jack, USB connectivity, and AM/FM radio all controlled through the display and mounted audio controls on the steering wheel. The white exterior is complemented with 16-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry.
Vehicle Features
