2018 Mazda CX-3

93,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

Touring

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9274417
  • Stock #: 527
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70J0321304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Mazda CX-3  is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an all wheel drive system! The black cloth interior features heated front seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch display, push to start ignition, rear view camera, cruise control, and climate control with air conditioning. Listen to music through the 6-speaker sound system with Bluetooth audio streaming, auxiliary audio jack, USB connectivity, and AM/FM radio all controlled through the display and mounted audio controls on the steering wheel. The white exterior is complemented with 16-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

