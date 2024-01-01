Menu
<table border=0 width=100% cellspacing=1 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr><td><strong> </strong>New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition, and well equipped with AWD, heated leather seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot, navigation, reverse camera, push button startand more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</td></tr><tr><td height=10> </td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2018 Mazda CX-5

204,000 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM6J0301929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition, and well equipped with AWD, heated leather seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot, navigation, reverse camera, push button startand more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

