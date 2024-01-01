Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>LED Headlights<br>7 Colour Touch Screen<br>Power Liftgate<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34374

Used
109,000KM
VIN JM3KFACM0J0413833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Front wiper de-icer

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Automatic Headlight Levelling
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
12V Outlets
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery w/ Grand Lux Suede Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

