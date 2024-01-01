Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Power Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Navigation<br>Power Front Seats<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Cruise Control<br>USB Ports<br>12V Power Outlets<br>Advanced keyless entry system<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34485

2018 Mazda CX-5

85,130 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0437647

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Power Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:

Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Advanced keyless entry system
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
7" Touchscreen

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver's Memory Seat

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Power Heated Mirrors

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Advanced Keyless Entry System
LED Auto On/Off Headlights

