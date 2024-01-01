$23,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,130KM
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0437647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34485
- Mileage 85,130 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Power Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C and more!
The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Advanced keyless entry system
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support
Additional Features
Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
12V Power Outlets
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Advanced Keyless Entry System
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Mazda CX-5