$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFACMXJ0300150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Cruise Control
Power Driver's Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat
A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 39400
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Cruise Control
Power Driver's Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat
A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 39400
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Heated Front Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 115,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 37,432 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 71,500 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mazda CX-5