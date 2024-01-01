Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Power Drivers Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Cruise Control
Power Drivers Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat
A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39400

2018 Mazda CX-5

51,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
VIN JM3KFACMXJ0300150

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-5 include:

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Cruise Control
Power Driver's Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat
A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39400

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Heated Front Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-5