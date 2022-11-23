2018 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,490 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414058

9414058 Stock #: 16544

16544 VIN: JM3KFBDM1J0455481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16544

Mileage 64,385 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Sound System Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Automatic on/off headlights Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Additional Features Navigation TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Power Front Seats Lane Keep Assist System Power Glass Moonroof Drivers Seat Position Memory Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter 7” Touchscreen Display Advanced Blind Spot Monitor Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go Active Driving Display (HUD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.