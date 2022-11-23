Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

64,385 KM

Details Description Features

$30,490

+ tax & licensing
$30,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD W/ Technology Package, Nav, Moonroof

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD W/ Technology Package, Nav, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,490

+ taxes & licensing

64,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414058
  • Stock #: 16544
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM1J0455481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16544
  • Mileage 64,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Navigation
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Power Front Seats
Lane Keep Assist System
Power Glass Moonroof
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen Display
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Active Driving Display (HUD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

