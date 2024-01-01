$24,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,856KM
VIN JM3TCBCY8J0205785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,856 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Advanced Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-9 include:
Bluetooth
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Power Liftgate
LED Headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34283
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
8" Touchscreen
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Tri-Zone A/C
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mazda CX-9