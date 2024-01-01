Menu
1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Advanced Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-9 include:

Bluetooth
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Power Liftgate
LED Headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34283

2018 Mazda CX-9

63,856 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,856KM
VIN JM3TCBCY8J0205785

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,856 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Advanced Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda CX-9 include:

Bluetooth
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Power Liftgate
LED Headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34283

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth

Power Liftgate
Automatic on/off headlights

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Proximity Keyless Entry
8" Touchscreen
Advanced Blind Spot Monitor
Tri-Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-9