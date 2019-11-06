Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

51,264 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031586
  • Stock #: 19007
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W37JM167176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/11/2019 with an estimated $1651 of damage. On which a $1532.08 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Pushbutton Start
Manual Front Seats
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Rear Cross Trafffic Alert

