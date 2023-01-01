Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

56,000 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163778
  • Stock #: 19799
  • VIN: 3MZBN1V7XJM259936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Manual Front Seats
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Remote Keyless Trunk Release

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

