2018 Mazda MAZDA3

35,802 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611081
  • Stock #: 22811
  • VIN: JM1BN1L77J1170599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22811
  • Mileage 35,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Power Windows/Locks
AM/FM/HD Radio
USB & AUX Audio Input
Steering-wheel-mounted cruise controls
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers
60/40 Spilt Fold Down Rear Seats
Remote Keyless Entry System w/ Push Button
7” Colour Touchscreen Display w/ Mazda Connect
Air Conditioning w/ Manual Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

