2018 Mazda MAZDA3

84,054 KM

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

84,054KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10639167
  Stock #: 23459
  VIN: JM1BN1V78J1161942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

12v power outlet

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Glass Moonroof
7" Touchscreen Display
Hill Launch Assist
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System

