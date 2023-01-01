$18,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Proximity Key
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Proximity Key
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
106,116KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBN1U77JM252623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,116 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
As stated by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Mazda 3 adds standard active safety features to an already compelling value. Among compact cars, this is definitely one to consider! This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today in Etobicoke.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 106,116 kms. It's meteor grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This Mazda3 GX comes with a proximity key for push button start, a 4 speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary input jacks, power front windows and power door locks, body coloured front and rear bumpers with a stylish black grille and chrome accents. It also comes with piano black interior accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, electronic stability control and traction control, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
As stated by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Mazda 3 adds standard active safety features to an already compelling value. Among compact cars, this is definitely one to consider! This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today in Etobicoke.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 106,116 kms. It's meteor grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. This Mazda3 GX comes with a proximity key for push button start, a 4 speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary input jacks, power front windows and power door locks, body coloured front and rear bumpers with a stylish black grille and chrome accents. It also comes with piano black interior accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, electronic stability control and traction control, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westowne Mazda
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - Proximity Key 106,116 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 61,333 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i - Sunroof - Heated Seats 200,525 KM $5,988 + tax & lic
Email Westowne Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Call Dealer
416-232-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2018 Mazda MAZDA3