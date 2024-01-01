$18,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,161KM
VIN 3MZBN1L73JM219913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33593
- Mileage 63,161 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, 7' Touchscreen, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:
Rearview Camera
7' Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Electric Assist Power Steering
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33593
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Emergency brake assist
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
7' Touchscreen
Hill Launch Assist
Electric assist power steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3