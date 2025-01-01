2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #333333; background: white;>Check Out this Stunning White vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: <span style=color: #000000; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-size: 14.6667px; font-weight: bold; text-align: center;>GT MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING</span> plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></span></p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

124,696 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR

Watch This Vehicle
12272544

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

  1. 1741821765
  2. 1741821767
  3. 1741821770
  4. 1741821772
  5. 1741821774
  6. 1741821777
  7. 1741821780
  8. 1741821782
  9. 1741821784
  10. 1741821786
  11. 1741821788
  12. 1741821790
  13. 1741821792
  14. 1741821795
  15. 1741821797
  16. 1741821799
  17. 1741821801
  18. 1741821804
  19. 1741821806
  20. 1741821808
  21. 1741821810
  22. 1741821812
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,696KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K17260
  • Mileage 124,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Check Out this Stunning White vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: GT MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Used 2019 Lexus UX HYBRID, AWD, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEAT for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Lexus UX HYBRID, AWD, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEAT 119,419 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX MODEL, AWD, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX MODEL, AWD, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SE 97,346 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVIGATION MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, AWD, LEATHER S for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVIGATION MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, AWD, LEATHER S 110,134 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9590

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3