$16,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Convenience Pkg. w/ Nav, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Convenience Pkg. w/ Nav, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,368KM
VIN JM1BN1K74J1189077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 53899
- Mileage 34,368 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 53899
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mazda MAZDA3