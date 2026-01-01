Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

80,100 KM

$19,690

+ taxes & licensing
SPORT GT

13520633

SPORT GT

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,100KM
VIN 3MZBN1M3XJM247641

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 80,100 KM

1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Climate Control

Rain Sensing Wipers

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

