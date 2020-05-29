Menu
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport 50th Anniversary Edition AT

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

  • 21,118KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5043129
  • Stock #: P3982
  • VIN: JM1BN1L74J1166011
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Thanks to Mazda's Skyactiv technology, the Mazda 3 delivers excellent performances with an impressive fuel economy. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today in Etobicoke.

With three different trims and with that three different power outputs, the Mazda 3 Sport is suited to any and all drivers. The Mazda 3 sport has a premium interior lined with plenty of tech and safety options. With the Skyactiv technology, there is no compromise on power and yet the fuel economy is as minute as it could be. All in all, the Mazda 3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 21,118 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is 50th Anniversary Edition AT. This Mazda3 Sport 50th Anniversary edition celebrates Mazda heritage while looking to the future. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display with a Bose premium audio system. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Wheels: 16" Alloy
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mazda Connect
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Tires: 205/60R16 AS
  • 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

