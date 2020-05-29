2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Window grid antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Wheels: 16" Alloy

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mazda Connect

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tires: 205/60R16 AS

52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor

Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

