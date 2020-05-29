+ taxes & licensing
416-232-2011
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Thanks to Mazda's Skyactiv technology, the Mazda 3 delivers excellent performances with an impressive fuel economy. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today in Etobicoke.
With three different trims and with that three different power outputs, the Mazda 3 Sport is suited to any and all drivers. The Mazda 3 sport has a premium interior lined with plenty of tech and safety options. With the Skyactiv technology, there is no compromise on power and yet the fuel economy is as minute as it could be. All in all, the Mazda 3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 21,118 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is 50th Anniversary Edition AT. This Mazda3 Sport 50th Anniversary edition celebrates Mazda heritage while looking to the future. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display with a Bose premium audio system. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8