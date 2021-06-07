Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

31,881 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

31,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7258199
  • Stock #: P4341A
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77J1157624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4341A
  • Mileage 31,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth!



With solid safety ratings thanks to innovative safety tech the Mazda 3 is not just fun to drive but ultimately safe too. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.



The 2018 Mazda 3 comes back better than ever. Mazda's Skyactiv technology makes sure that this vehicle delivers unseen before fuel economy without sacrificing engine power. A premium cabin fitted out with more than enough options give this Mazda 3 a refined and luxury feel, while the high safety rating gives you the sense of ease knowing that both driver and passengers are safe at all times. This low mileage sedan has just 31,881 kms. It's blue in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!

As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.



Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.



Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.

Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Clock
Bluetooth
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect
HMI commander switch
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
Voice Activation and Radio Data System|Window Grid Antenna|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat
manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat|Driver Seat|Passenger Seat|60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat|Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column|Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel|Front Cupholder|Rear...
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Back-Up Camera||Heated Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Collision Mitigation| Blind Spot Detection| Bluetooth| Steering Wheel Audio Control| Mazda Connect
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Front Map Lights|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim|Cargo Space Lights|Dr...
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4|Front-Wheel Drive|52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection|100 Amp Alternator|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|50 L Fuel ...
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake|Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy|Tires: 205/60R16 AS|Steel Spare Wheel|Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo|Clearcoat Paint|Body-Coloured Front Bumper|Body-Coloured Rear Bumper|Body-Coloured Door Han...
2 USB inputs and auxiliary audio input|Radio w/Seek-Scan
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Full Cloth Headliner|Cloth Door Trim Insert|Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material|Day-Night Rearview Mirror|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

