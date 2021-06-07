Sharp design and premium features take the Mazda 3 sport to a whole new level. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
With three different trims and with that three different power outputs, the Mazda 3 Sport is suited to any and all drivers. The Mazda 3 sport has a premium interior lined with plenty of tech and safety options. With the Skyactiv technology, there is no compromise on power and yet the fuel economy is as minute as it could be. All in all, the Mazda 3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 17,493 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect.
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Clock
Bluetooth
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Full Cloth Headliner|Cloth Door Trim Insert|Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob|Day-Night Rearview Mirror|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet|Front Map Lights|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Carpet Floor Trim|Rigid Cargo Cover|Cargo Space Lights|Driver And Passenger Door ...
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4|Front-Wheel Drive|52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection|100 Amp Alternator|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|50 L Fuel ...
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake|Wheels: 16" Alloy|Tires: 205/60R16 AS|Wheels w/Silver Accents|Steel Spare Wheel|Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo|Clearcoat Paint|Body-Coloured Front Bumper|Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub ...
2 USB inputs and auxiliary audio input|Radio w/Seek-Scan