2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7957838

7957838 Stock #: 188YD188

188YD188 VIN: 3MZBN1U7XJM275359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.