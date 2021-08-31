Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

GX Sport Backup Camera

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7957838
  • Stock #: 188YD188
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U7XJM275359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Option and Excellent Price! This Mazda3 features Backup Camera, Heated Seats, and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.   Click here to get pre-approved from the comfort of your home: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today!

 

 

_______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price.  No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

 

_______________________________________________

 

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

 

_______________________________________________

 

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $495. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

