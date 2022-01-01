2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,850 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8122886

8122886 VIN: 3MZBN1U78JM238505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers

