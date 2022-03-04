2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8605319

8605319 Stock #: 607RA607

607RA607 VIN: 3MZBN1T75JM235448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

