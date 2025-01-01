Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>USB Input, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda6 include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>USB Input<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Push Button Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 48781

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

78,870 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT w/ Nav, Rearview Cam, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12433087

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT w/ Nav, Rearview Cam, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12433087
  2. 12433087
  3. 12433087
  4. 12433087
  5. 12433087
  6. 12433087
  7. 12433087
  8. 12433087
  9. 12433087
  10. 12433087
  11. 12433087
  12. 12433087
  13. 12433087
  14. 12433087
  15. 12433087
  16. 12433087
  17. 12433087
  18. 12433087
  19. 12433087
  20. 12433087
  21. 12433087
  22. 12433087
  23. 12433087
  24. 12433087
  25. 12433087
  26. 12433087
  27. 12433087
  28. 12433087
  29. 12433087
  30. 12433087
  31. 12433087
  32. 12433087
  33. 12433087
  34. 12433087
  35. 12433087
  36. 12433087
  37. 12433087
  38. 12433087
  39. 12433087
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,870KM
VIN JM1GL1WY3J1314679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 48781
  • Mileage 78,870 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

USB Input, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda6 include:

Brake Assist
USB Input
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 48781

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Traffic sign recognition

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 14,000 KM $33,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 130,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 68,018 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA6