$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA6
GT w/ Nav, Rearview Cam, Power Sunroof
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,870KM
VIN JM1GL1WY3J1314679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 48781
- Mileage 78,870 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
USB Input, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda6 include:
Brake Assist
USB Input
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
