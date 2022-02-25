2018 Mazda MAZDA6

$25,450 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8426073

Stock #: 11501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11501

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front-wheel drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor Suspension Change

