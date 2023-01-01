$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R, 577HP V8, TITANIUM EXHAUST
- Listing ID: 10407111
- Stock #: PC9677
- VIN: WDDYJ7KAXJA016710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AMG Green Hell MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 27,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT R | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | TITANIUM EXHAUST |
REAR AXLE STEERING | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | TRACK PACE | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | PERFORMANCE GREEN MAGNO PAINT | CARBON FIBER TRIM | EXCLUSIVE DINAMICA INTERIOR | PAINT PROTECTIVE FILM | DESIGNO YELLOW SEATBELTS | CARBON ROOF | ACTIVE ENGINE MOUNT | ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | CARBON MATT TRIM | AMG STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes GT- R at that point was the fastest AMG GT model. Like every other AMG car, this also receives a hand-built 577-hp biturbo V8 that is placed behind the front axle. The engine is then paired with a dual-clutch 7-speed Gearbox over its wide-track rear axle. Not only the car punches out big power numbers, it is also built to be enjoyed on twisty roads and tracks. The car comes with rear wheel steering that depending on the situation can turn the rear wheels by 1.5 degrees. Although it sounds like an insignificant number, that improves vehicle dynamics immensely.
The exclusive Performance Green Magno paint with the Night Package looks incredible. Probably the best colour you could get with the AMG GT R. The AMG black wheels with Yellow calipers will complete the Exterior look. The Interior is also wrapped in exclusive Dinamica Leather and Sports Seats will feel comfortable.
The R model receives all the best performance treatment. The roof, rear wing, front splitter, rear diffuser, front fenders and underbody braces are all from Carbon Fiber. The R model also has big Carbon Ceramic Brakes. The flaps in lower front grille automatically open and close to alter cooling and also to change the aero profile depending on the steering and gas/brake pedal inputs.
While the car is built in performance driving in mind, it still manages too keep the luxury that Mercedes brand carries. The AMG Sports Seats while are still comfortable for every day driving, you will also get Navigation and back up camera with parktronic and other features. There's also back up camera, navigation, heated seats, premium sound system and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
