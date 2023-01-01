$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R, 577HP, V8, CARBON ROOF, AMG WHEEL, CARBON TRIM
- VIN: WDDYJ7KA4JA017559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AMG Green Hell MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT R COUPE | HANDCRAFTED 4.0L AMG BITURBO V8 | 577 HP | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE |
NANOSLIDE CYLINDER TECHNOLOGY | AMG TITANIUM EXHAUST SYSTEM | CARBON DRIVESHAFT | CARBON FIBRE TORQUE TUBE | AMG ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP | AMG DYNAMIC SELECT | RACE MODE | ALUMINUM SHIFT PADDLES | CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER | AMG SPORTS RIDE SUSPENSIONS | CARBON FIBER STRUCTURAL BRACING | ACTIVE AERODYNAMICS WITH AIR PANEL | FIXED REAR SPOILER | CARBON FIBER ROOF | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ADAPTIVE BRAKING TECHNOLOGY | PRE SAFE SYSTEM | DIGITAL COCKPIT | AMG RACE TIMER | AMG DRIVE UNIT | AMG PERFORMANCE ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | TOUCH CONTROL STEERING BUTTONS | HEATED POWER AMG SEATS WITH MEMORY | AMG INTERIOR KEYLESS-GO | AMG CARBON DOOR SILLS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | AMG TRACK PACE | COMMAND ONLINE NAVIGATION | LINGUATRONIC VOICE CONTROL| APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUSXM | LIVE TRAFFIC INFORMATION | FRONT AND REAR CAMERA |
Born and bred at the legendary track of the Nurburgring, the 2018 AMG GTR celebrates Mercedes' 50
years of motorsports pedigree by being lightened, honed, and fortified. Based on Mercedes' GT3 Racing
technology the AMG GTR was engineered with even more weight reduction, higher engine output, active
aero and numerous performance innovations. With a larger turbo that can push 19.6 PSI of boost, the
AMG GTR is equipped with a handcrafted 4.0-litre AMG V8 Biturbo engine that pushes out 577 horsepower
with the help of a patented Nanoslide Cylinder Technology, and 516 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed
Dual Clutch transmission. The car can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.
This 2018 AMG GTR features a Green Magno Performance exterior finish. It's also equipped with the
AMG Exterior Carbon Package. Inside it features a Black Nappa Leather and Alcantara interior with
Yellow contrast stitching throughout and the AMG Interior Night Package.
Inside, Mercedes provides an exceptional build quality with materials only seen in luxury vehicles.
With a carbon-fibre roof and Nappa Leather and Alcantara interior, one would forget they are in a
577 HP sports car but in a luxury sedan. Driving ergonomics are also a top priority for Mercedes as
all controls and cockpit information are within reach of the driver.
We mustn't ignore all the top-of-the-line safety driving features that can let anyone control such
a powerful car. From features such as Adaptive Braking, Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist,
AMG Race Timer, and Adaptive Braking.
Continuing with Mercede's luxuries this 2021 AMG GTR is also equipped with modern amenities you would
expect in a Mercedes vehicle such as, Burmester surround sound, AMG Track Pace, Apple Carplay, Android
auto, Live Traffic Information, Command Online Navigation, Linguatronic Voice control, and Command
Online Navigation.
