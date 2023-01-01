Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

3,447 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GT R, 577HP, V8, CARBON ROOF, AMG WHEEL, CARBON TRIM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

3,447KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478505
  • Stock #: PC9732
  • VIN: WDDYJ7KA4JA017559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AMG Green Hell MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9732
  • Mileage 3,447 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT R COUPE | HANDCRAFTED 4.0L AMG BITURBO V8 | 577 HP | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE |

NANOSLIDE CYLINDER TECHNOLOGY | AMG TITANIUM EXHAUST SYSTEM | CARBON DRIVESHAFT | CARBON FIBRE TORQUE TUBE | AMG ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP | AMG DYNAMIC SELECT | RACE MODE | ALUMINUM SHIFT PADDLES | CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER | AMG SPORTS RIDE SUSPENSIONS | CARBON FIBER STRUCTURAL BRACING | ACTIVE AERODYNAMICS WITH AIR PANEL | FIXED REAR SPOILER | CARBON FIBER ROOF | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ADAPTIVE BRAKING TECHNOLOGY | PRE SAFE SYSTEM | DIGITAL COCKPIT | AMG RACE TIMER | AMG DRIVE UNIT | AMG PERFORMANCE ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | TOUCH CONTROL STEERING BUTTONS | HEATED POWER AMG SEATS WITH MEMORY | AMG INTERIOR KEYLESS-GO | AMG CARBON DOOR SILLS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | AMG TRACK PACE | COMMAND ONLINE NAVIGATION | LINGUATRONIC VOICE CONTROL| APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUSXM | LIVE TRAFFIC INFORMATION | FRONT AND REAR CAMERA |







Born and bred at the legendary track of the Nurburgring, the 2018 AMG GTR celebrates Mercedes' 50

years of motorsports pedigree by being lightened, honed, and fortified. Based on Mercedes' GT3 Racing

technology the AMG GTR was engineered with even more weight reduction, higher engine output, active

aero and numerous performance innovations. With a larger turbo that can push 19.6 PSI of boost, the

AMG GTR is equipped with a handcrafted 4.0-litre AMG V8 Biturbo engine that pushes out 577 horsepower

with the help of a patented Nanoslide Cylinder Technology, and 516 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed

Dual Clutch transmission. The car can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.







This 2018 AMG GTR features a Green Magno Performance exterior finish. It's also equipped with the

AMG Exterior Carbon Package. Inside it features a Black Nappa Leather and Alcantara interior with

Yellow contrast stitching throughout and the AMG Interior Night Package.







Inside, Mercedes provides an exceptional build quality with materials only seen in luxury vehicles.

With a carbon-fibre roof and Nappa Leather and Alcantara interior, one would forget they are in a

577 HP sports car but in a luxury sedan. Driving ergonomics are also a top priority for Mercedes as

all controls and cockpit information are within reach of the driver.







We mustn't ignore all the top-of-the-line safety driving features that can let anyone control such

a powerful car. From features such as Adaptive Braking, Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist,

AMG Race Timer, and Adaptive Braking.







Continuing with Mercede's luxuries this 2021 AMG GTR is also equipped with modern amenities you would

expect in a Mercedes vehicle such as, Burmester surround sound, AMG Track Pace, Apple Carplay, Android

auto, Live Traffic Information, Command Online Navigation, Linguatronic Voice control, and Command

Online Navigation.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehi

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Axle ratio: 3.67
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Storage: cargo net / door pockets
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather / Yelp
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / integrated turn signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

