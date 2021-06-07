Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

3,145 KM

$192,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GT R, 577HP, NIGHT PKG, TITANIUM EXH, CERAMIC BRAKES

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

3,145KM
Used
  Stock #: PC7053
  VIN: WDDYJ7KA6JA014940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT R | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | TITANIUM EXHAUST | REAR AXLE STEERING | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | TRACK PACE | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | PERFORMANCE GREEN MAGNO PAINT | CARBON FIBER TRIM | AMG CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER/DINAMICA INTERIOR | PAINT PROTECTIVE FILM | AMG 5-TWINSPOKE WHEELS | DESIGNO YELLOW SEATBELTS | CARBON ROOF | ACTIVE ENGINE MOUNT | ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | CARBON MATT TRIM | AMG STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 Mercedes GT R at that point was the fastest AMG GT model. Like every other AMG car, this also receives a hand-built 577-hp biturbo V8 that is placed behind the front axle. The engine is then paired with a dual-clutch 7-speed Gearbox over its wide-track rear axle. Not only the car punches out big power numbers, it is also built to be enjoyed on twisty roads and tracks. The car comes with with rear wheel steering that depending on the situation can turn the rear wheels by 1.5 degrees. Although it sound slike an insignificant number, that improves vehicle dynamics immensely.







The exclusive Performance Green Magno paint with the Night Package looks incredible. Probably the best colour you could get with the AMG GT R. The AMG 5 twin spoke black wheels with Green calipers will complete the Exterior look. The Interior is also wrapped in exclusive Nappa/Dinamica Leather and Sports Seats will feel comfortable. The Green Stitching with the Yellow seatbelts will provide great contrast to the interior.







The R model receives all the best performance treatment. The roof, rear wing, front splitter, rear diffuser, front fenders and underbody braces are all from Carbon Fiber. The R model also has big Carbon Ceramic Brakes. The flaps in lower front grille automatically open and close to alter cooling and also to change the aero profile depending on the steering and gas/brake pedal inputs.







While the car is built in performance driving in mind, it still manages too keep the luxury that Mercedes brand carries. The AMG Sports Seats while are still comfortable for every day driving, you will also get Navigation and back up camera with parktronic and other features. There's also back up camera, navigation, heated seats, premium sound system and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxur

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.67
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
element
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
SiriusXM Weather
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

