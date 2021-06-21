Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,520 KM

$149,800

+ tax & licensing
$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT C, 550HP, NAV, CARBON, CAM, DISTRONIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT C, 550HP, NAV, CARBON, CAM, DISTRONIC

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

16,520KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7471296
  Stock #: PC7201
  VIN: WDDYJ8AA8JA019077

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7201
  • Mileage 16,520 KM

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT C COUPE | 4.0L V8 | 550HP | DISTRONIC PRO | SUNROOF | CARBON PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | REAR AXLE STEERING | TRACK PACE | ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL | AMG PERFORMANCE SEATS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | AMG 19"&20" WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | SWTICHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes GT C like any true AMG car recives a hand-built 550-hp biturbo V8 behind its front axle, and a dual-clutch 7-speed. Not only the car punches out big power numbers, it is also built to be enjoyed on twisty roads and tracks. The car comes with with rear wheel steering that depending on the sitution can turn the rear wheels by 1.5 degrees. The cars comes with optional distinctive exterior and interior design details. Wrapped in Stealth XPEL Paint Protection Film. With Black Exterior Paint Underneath and Black Interior. The AMG Wheels will complete the Exterior look.







While the car is built in performance driving in mind, it still manages too keep the luxury that Mercedes brand carries. The AMG Performace Seats while are still comfortable for every day driving, you will also get Navigation and back up camera with parktronic, Premium Sound System and other features.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.67
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Premium brand: Burmester
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
SiriusXM Travel Link
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Watts: 640
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
element
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
SiriusXM Weather
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

