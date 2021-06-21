2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

$149,800 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 5 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7471296

7471296 Stock #: PC7201

PC7201 VIN: WDDYJ8AA8JA019077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7201

Mileage 16,520 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist HARD DRIVE Active suspension door pockets Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Rear suspension type: double wishbone Emergency braking preparation Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Tuned suspension: sport Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 3.67 Front brake diameter: 15.4 Internet radio app: Gracenote In-Dash CD: DVD audio Premium brand: Burmester Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable SiriusXM Travel Link Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Watts: 640 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive element Google POIs Google search news self-leveling vehicle location SiriusXM Weather Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.