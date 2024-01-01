Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Dual Panel Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class include:

Rearview Camera
Dual Panel Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Navigation
Cruise Control
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35083

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Dual Panel Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class include:

Rearview Camera
Dual Panel Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Navigation
Cruise Control
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35083

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof
12V Power Outlets
Front Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class