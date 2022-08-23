$23,888+ tax & licensing
647-347-4111
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 4MATIC Sports Tourer
Location
Royal Fine Motors
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
$23,888
- Listing ID: 8981770
- VIN: WDDMH4GB2JJ469374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED TOP OF THE LINE B250 SPORT 4MATIC, New Arrival from the Mercedes Benz Store, Clean Carproof Verified and Available upon request, Touch Screen Navigation, Leather Interior, Double Panoramic Moonroof, Collision Detection Warning with Auto Braking, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering, Premium Audio Sound. One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Hatchback Directly from Mercedes Benz Canada, Pearl White over Matching Black Leather Interior, Fully Mercedes Benz Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, All Service and Maintenance Records since New done Only at Mercedes Benz Dealer, Very Low Kms Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, LikeNew, Scratchless, A Must See, Push To Start, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Trim, Tinted Windows, Only 52K Kms Audio, Keyless, Balance of Factory Mercedes Benz Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? price plus hst and licensing _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
