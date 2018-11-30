Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

58,953 KM

Details Description Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10373751
  2. 10373751
  3. 10373751
  4. 10373751
  5. 10373751
  6. 10373751
  7. 10373751
  8. 10373751
  9. 10373751
  10. 10373751
  11. 10373751
  12. 10373751
  13. 10373751
  14. 10373751
  15. 10373751
  16. 10373751
  17. 10373751
  18. 10373751
  19. 10373751
  20. 10373751
  21. 10373751
  22. 10373751
  23. 10373751
  24. 10373751
  25. 10373751
  26. 10373751
  27. 10373751
  28. 10373751
  29. 10373751
  30. 10373751
  31. 10373751
  32. 10373751
  33. 10373751
  34. 10373751
  35. 10373751
  36. 10373751
  37. 10373751
  38. 10373751
  39. 10373751
  40. 10373751
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10373751
  • Stock #: 20991
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU278434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20991
  • Mileage 58,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/30/2018 with an estimated $7639.73 of damage. On which a $8399 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Blind Zone Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 23,064 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 24,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 30,000 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory