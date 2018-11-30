2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 9 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10373751

10373751 Stock #: 20991

20991 VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU278434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20991

Mileage 58,953 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Paddle Shifters USB port Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat AUTO STOP/START Drive Mode Select Blind Zone Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.