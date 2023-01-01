2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SPORTS SUSPENSION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | ECO START\STOP | CANADIAN VEHICLE The 2018 Mercedes C300 4Matic offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 Horsepower 2.0L engine with 9-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in sleek Polar White exterior with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. This C-Class also comes with AMG Sports Package that adds AMG Exterior elements like different front bumper and side skirts. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9914
  • Mileage 70,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front brake width: 1.3
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear brake width: 0.5
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class