2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 MERCEDES C43 AMG | COUPE | 362HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | DISTRONIC PLUS | ATONOMOUS CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BURMESTER HIGH END SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | KEYLESS GO | HEATED SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | ONE OWNER
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 Coupe. AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362HP. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. This package takes you from 0-100 km in real quick time.
Metallic Black Exterior and Red colour combination, AMG exterior upgrades, black 18" AMG -SPOKEN wheels will have people turning heads.AMG Styling packadge - front spoiler,side skirt. Dynamic Select Drive, COMAND Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors - all displayed on a 7" screen. Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, full leather of course. Climate Control comes as standard, HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Memory Seats. Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment.
For safety this C43 Coupe comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
