Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control glove box Convenience Cruise Control Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock

Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Back-Up Camera Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Front map lights Eco Mode Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors Blind Spot ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.