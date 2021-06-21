Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

445,678 KM

Details Description Features

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Convertible, AMG PKG, CAM,NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Convertible, AMG PKG, CAM,NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7448195
  2. 7448195
  3. 7448195
  4. 7448195
  5. 7448195
  6. 7448195
  7. 7448195
  8. 7448195
  9. 7448195
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

445,678KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7448195
  • Stock #: PC7185
  • VIN: WDDWK6EB5JF650741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7185
  • Mileage 445,678 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG C43 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | 362 HP | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA| BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe 4Matic is the perfect sports coupe that's packed in a powerful and efficient package. The AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 362 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters will take you from 0-100 km in 4.7 seconds. That is a impressive time for a 2-door sports convertible. The AMG rims trim elements will look great on the Black Exterior. This is also a sfot-top convertible, the fabric is in matching black colour. This C43 also has Sports Seats and The AMG Performance Steering Wheel.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well has HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear fog lights
Rear
Soft Top
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Steering ratio: 14.1
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
element
remote operation
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 6,486 KM
$149,800 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Cou...
 201,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan M...
 95,099 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory