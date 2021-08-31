2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 3.0 LITRE TWIN TURBO V6 | 362 HP | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH BRAKE INT. | AMG MULTI-SPOKE 19-INCH WHEELS | CRANBERRY RED LEATHER | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 is the perfect sports sedan that luxury that's packed in a powerful package. The AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. That is a impressive time for a 4-door family saloon car. The Black Exterior with AMG exterior upgrades, AMG wheels and Aerodynamic elements, this car will look great. On top of that this Mercedes also has the Night Package which blacks out exterior trim elements like the front bumper inserts and trim around the windows. The Sports Seats and the Performance AMG Steering Wheel also enhances the interior look. The interior is wrapped in Cranberry Red leather and will look stunning in combination with the Black exterior.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Back up camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to make it louder. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well has HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4